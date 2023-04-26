Robo-advisory Market Emerging Technologies to Drive Growth: Forecast by Top Players

The most recent research study on the global “Robo-advisory Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Robo-advisory is a growing segment of the financial planning services industry, driven by algorithms and digital platforms with no human intervention. The global robo-advisory market is expected to continue growing, with a compound annual growth rate of 53.54% from 2018 to 2023, leading to a projected revenue of USD 73.70 Billion by 2023. The market is divided into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors, with the latter being the most promising segment due to affordability, accessibility, and transparency. The market is expected to see demand from various client asset segments, with mass affluent individuals being the largest market share holder.

The report provides an overview of the global robo-advisory market, along with current and forecasted market size data, demand trend, and analysis of company profiles of major players. It also includes key opportunities, market trends, value chain analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and market positioning of key players. The report covers regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key growth factors for the robo-advisory market include affordability, accessibility, and advanced technology. However, concerns regarding definition and suitability of financial advice and conflicts of interest for clients, along with consumer disengagement and transparency of algorithms, may limit market growth. Major players in the market include Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, and FutureAdvisor.

