Asia-Pacific Robo-advisory Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific Robo-advisory Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report provides an overview of the robo-advisory market in the Asia-Pacific region, including current and forecasted market size data for different segments, such as type of robo-advisors (hybrid and pure), types of client assets (mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds), and country-wise market size data (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific). The report also discusses market trends, drivers, and challenges in the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market, as well as competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

The key growth factors driving the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market include the rising incidence of internet penetration, fast adoption of technology, and young investors. However, increased regulations and liabilities to preserve the integrity of the financial market are expected to limit the demand for robo-advisory services. The major players operating in this market include The Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab Corporation, Lantouzi.com, Wealth Navi, and FundExpert.

By 2023, the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market is expected to be worth USD 16.67 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.21%. China, India, and Japan are expected to drive the growth of the robo-advisory market in this region due to their large consumer base and increasing disposable income. The mass affluent segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific robo-advisory market.

