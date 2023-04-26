Global Residential Boiler Market: Analysis of Types, Technologies, and Fuel Types (2023-2031)

The global residential boiler market revenue was around US$ 7.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A residential boiler is a type of heating device that produces heat for applications such as space heating and water heating. By boosting its capacity, it can be applied in commercial settings. Hot water boiler systems are the norm for residential boiler systems. The primary fuel utilized in residential boilers is natural gas. Propane is an expensive alternative fuel to natural gas that can be used in places where it is not readily available. Water for cooking and bathing is also heated by residential boilers. Condensing and non-condensing technologies are both used in home boiler systems.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global residential boiler market are:

Ariston Thermo SpA

Bradford White Corporation

Burnham Holdings

Ferroli S.p.A

Lennox International

Noritz Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Slant/Fin Corporation

SPX Corporation

Viessmann Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Others

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in demand for water and space heating systems and strict government rules regarding carbon emissions drives the growth of the residential boiler market.

Residential boiler energy efficiency is expected to improve because of technological innovation which should allow key competitors to keep up with the market.

High production, maintenance, and installation costs as well as an increase in the adoption of renewable heating technologies. Thus, these factors restrain the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on some countries and industries. Globally, the growth rates of industries including building and construction, transportation, oil and gas, and energy sectors have decreased due to the lockdown that has been enforced. Because of this, people’s need for heating appliances has further decreased, which is projected to limit the expansion of the residential boiler market for the upcoming year.

Additionally, as LNG and crude oil prices fell in the second quarter of 2020, gas-fired boilers’ overall revenue decreased as well. The residential boiler market had slower growth in 2020 due to these factors, but it is anticipated that the market will rebound by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the region that contributes the highest revenue. This is due to developing economies like India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia making efforts to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, increasing their investments in green buildings, and implementing efficient heating systems. These factors are predicted to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific residential boiler market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation Analysis

The global residential boiler market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Fuel Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Water Tube

Fire Tube

Electric

Segmentation based on Technology

Condensing

Non Condensing

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

Coal Fired

Oil Fired

Gas Fired

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Global

Residential Boiler

Market: Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated market size in terms of value and sales volume from 2023-2031? What are the market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa? What is the revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region? How is the analysis of 10-15 leading market players conducted, including sales, price, revenue, gross, gross margin, product profile, and application? What is the market value and sales volume breakdown by type and application from 2023-2031?

