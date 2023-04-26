Europe Robo-advisory Market Insights on Growth Potential: Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Robo-advisory Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report discusses the current and forecasted market size data for the European robo-advisory market, including the segments of the market by type, types of client assets, and country. The report also covers market trends, drivers, challenges, and competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

The European robo-advisory market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate of 53.67%, and is projected to be worth USD 14.69 billion by 2023. The United Kingdom and Germany are the major drivers of the European robo-advisory market, with Germany being the largest contributor to the market in terms of revenue. The market is classified into hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors, with hybrid robo-advisors dominating the market in EU5 countries like the UK and Germany.

The report also covers the threats and key players in the market. Lack of personalized support or direct contact with clients is predicted to restrain the demand for robo-advisors to some extent. The key players in the European robo-advisory market are Nutmeg, Scalable Capital, Wealthify, Whitebox, and The Vanguard Group.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and more for various regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

