Latin America Robo-advisory Market Strategic Analysis of Leading Players for Significant Growth by 2030

The report discusses the Latin American robo-advisory market and its anticipated growth, which is expected to have an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.68% and be worth USD 4.48 Billion by 2023. The market is driven by the increasing number of robo-advisors in the region, which is helping Latin American people become more involved in investment activities. Brazil is one of the largest economies in the region and provides a massive opportunity for wealth management firms to advance their business of automated financial advice. Hybrid robo-advisors dominate the Latin American market, with the mass affluent segment generating the highest revenue during the forecast period.

The report covers the current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America robo-advisory market, by type (hybrid and pure robo-advisors), by types of client assets (mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds), and by country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the rest of LATAM). It also covers market trends, market drivers and challenges, and an analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market.

The key growth factors for the Latin American robo-advisory market include the full gamut of investment products for emerging well-off investors, and the automated investment advisory services that deliver private banking services to the mass wealthy individuals at an affordable cost for both the bank and the clients.

Threats to the market include conflicts of interests of clients, the robustness and transparency of algorithms, and consumer disengagement of business models. Key players in the Latin American robo-advisory market include Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Personal Capital, FutureAdvisor, and Charles Schwab Corporation.

The report provides valuable information for buyers to understand the demand for Latin America robo-advisors, identify the developed and emerging markets where robo-advisory services are offered, identify challenge areas and address them, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments, evaluate the value chain, recognize key competitors, and define competitive positioning by comparing products and services with key players in the market. It also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in various regions and/or countries.

