North America Robo-advisory Market Industry Forecast and Future Outlook: Top Players Driving Growth 2023-2030

The robo-advisory market in North America is expected to lead among other regions and make continuous efforts to innovate cost-effective automated financial advisory services. The market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.19% and will be worth USD 34.05 Billion by 2023.

The North American robo-advisory market is majorly driven by the U.S. throughout the forecast period. The service offerings provided by the robo-advisory firms in this extensively crowded marketplace are almost similar, but there are significant differences within areas like cost, investment types, tax optimization, type of accounts, etc.

By type, the North American robo-advisory market is classified as pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. Hybrid robo-advisors dominate the market with a promising growth rate during the forecast period.

By type of client assets, North American robo-advisory services are used for the mass affluent, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The mass affluent segment is generating the highest revenue for this segment.

The key growth factors for the robo-advisory market in North America include the increasing maturity of digital advice technology with low financial assistance fees and the rapid change in the financial service sector with evolving client requirements. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services is also one of the primary factors that is expected to augment the demand for robo-advisors at a high rate in the coming years.

The definition and suitability of financial advice along with conflicts of interests of the clients are the most important factors that are expected to limit the demand for different robo-advisors in the coming years. The robustness and transparency of algorithms and consumer disengagement of business models are also challenging the growth of the market worldwide.

Some of the major players in the robo-advisory market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, and others.

The report covers the current and forecasted market size data for the North American robo-advisory market, by type, by types of client assets, and by country (the U.S. and Canada). It also includes market trends, drivers and challenges, and competitor profiles of major players operating in the market. The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc. in different regions and countries.

