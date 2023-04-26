Global Network Function Virtualization Market: Analysis of Components, Enterprise Sizes, and End Users (2023-2031)

In 2021, the global market for Network Function Virtualization (NFV) generated approximately US$ 21.95 billion in revenue, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2031, reaching a market value of US$ 180.70 billion by 2031.

The NFV technology helps to reduce equipment costs, optimize networks, and simplify management, making it easier for multiple apps to be accessed from a single network appliance. The market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of virtualized software by businesses, including data centers and service providers, and the rising demand for cloud-based services and advanced technologies like 5G and Edge computing. However, the lack of standards and security concerns may limit market expansion.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFV market is expected to expand rapidly due to shifts in consumer behavior and buying habits. Even with a slight decline in the first half of the period, it is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. North America dominated the market share for NFV in 2021, while Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth during the projection period.

The leading competitors in the global NFV market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, VMware, Inc, Nokia Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell EMC, Juniper Networks, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Comba Telecom Systems, Affirmed Networks, NetScout Systems, Wind River Systems, ECI Telecom, Mavenir, Ciena Corporation, and others.

The global NFV market segmentation is based on Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), End User (Service Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

Global Network Function Virtualization Market: Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated market size in terms of value and sales volume from 2023-2031? What are the market situations and prospects in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa? What is the revenue and sales volume of major countries in each region? How is the analysis of 10-15 leading market players conducted, including sales, price, revenue, gross, gross margin, product profile, and application? What is the market value and sales volume breakdown by type and application from 2023-2031?

