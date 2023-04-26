United States Robo-advisory Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential of Market Leaders 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “United States Robo-advisory Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The robo-advisory market is a growing segment of the financial industry, with the U.S. being the largest market. The market is classified on the basis of two types of robo-advisors, hybrid and pure, with the hybrid segment being the largest and fastest-growing. The market is also classified on the basis of types of client assets, with the mass affluent segment generating the highest revenue in 2017 and expected to maintain its revenue generation trend in the coming years.

The key growth factors of the robo-advisory market are the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration following advancement of technology, as well as increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services. However, the definition and suitability of financial advice, conflicts of interests of clients, and consumer disengagement of business models are the most important factors expected to limit the demand of different robo-advisors in the coming years.

Major players in the robo-advisory market include Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, and FutureAdvisor. The U.S. robo-advisory market is expected to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period, with various wealth management firms and banks planning to unveil robo-advisory services across the country by the end of 2018.

The report covers the overview of the U.S. robo-advisory market, current and forecasted market size data for the U.S. robo-advisory market, market trends, drivers and challenges, and analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market. It also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

