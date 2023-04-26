Asia-Pacific IoT in Automotive Market Forecast: Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2030.

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific IoT in Automotive Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest growing market for IoT in the automotive industry worldwide. With countries such as China, India, and Japan quickly adopting IoT technology, the Asia-Pacific automotive market is experiencing a surge in growth. One of the major reasons for this growth is the increasing concern over pollution levels in Asian countries, particularly in China. Governments in the region are now focusing on reducing CO2 emissions and promoting fuel-efficient solutions, with IoT-enabled navigation and telematics playing a significant role in this effort. These technologies provide real-time data on emissions, allowing for better monitoring and control.

The Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.37% and reach a revenue of USD 18.66 billion by 2023. While the Asia-Pacific region is still in the early stages of IoT adoption, it is expected to register the highest CAGR among all other regions. Countries such as China and Japan have a deep-rooted interest in technology, making the adoption of IoT in the automotive industry likely to happen quickly. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at collecting traffic data for proper vehicle monitoring are also positive steps towards IoT technology adoption in Asia-Pacific countries.

The Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market is divided into three primary segments based on connectivity form (tethered, integrated, and embedded), communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, and vehicle to infrastructure), and application (navigation, telematics, and infotainment). Of these, the navigation segment is expected to show the highest growth rate in the region, thanks to government investments in IoT-related infrastructure development and local business modernization in countries like China, India, and the Philippines. Navigation in the Asia-Pacific region is often difficult due to congestion, poor road conditions, and inadequate lighting in some parts.

One key driver of IoT adoption in the Asia-Pacific region is the increasing focus on usage-based insurance. This has resulted in a push towards the penetration of automotive insurance and is expected to drive the adoption of automotive IoT as it enables monitoring of driver behavior and car condition, providing important data for insurance companies. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become one of the most prominent markets for IoT-enabled cars by 2025, thanks to high growth in the automotive industry and enhanced connectivity infrastructures across the region.

Major players in the Asia-Pacific IoT in automotive market include Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, among others.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the IoT in the automotive market, driven by factors such as government initiatives, rising pollution levels, and an increasing focus on usage-based insurance. While challenges such as the lack of regulatory standards remain, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to remain one of the most prominent markets for IoT-enabled cars in the coming years.

