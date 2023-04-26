Europe IoT in Automotive Market Growth Projections: Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

The most recent research study on the global “Europe IoT in Automotive Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation towards innovative connected self-driving vehicles with the help of Internet of Things (IoT). In Europe, the second largest revenue generating geography for IoT in the automotive market, strong economic backbone and increased awareness of fuel efficiency and road safety are driving the adoption of IoT. The European countries of Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg have high IoT penetration in general and it is expected to drive the adoption of the technology in their respective automotive industries as well. The Europe IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.62% leading to a revenue of USD 30.09 Billion by 2023.

The adoption of IoT in Europe is being fueled by the support from the government and major automotive companies in the region. The EU has mandated the use of IoT-enabled eCall, which automatically contacts the nearest emergency center in case of a collision. Honda is deploying IoT solutions from Cisco Jasper and Bright Box across all European countries to deliver the MyHonda Connected Car platform to provide a variety of connected services that increase driver safety and enable new experiences for drivers.

The Europe IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments based on connectivity form, communication type, and application. The infotainment segment is expected to show the highest growth rate in the region owing to the high purchasing power of the people in Europe and their preference for using infotainment systems for accessing mails and social media, and streaming high definition video and audio inside the vehicle. Within the communication type segmentation, the vehicle to vehicle segment is expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period 2018-2023.

The rise in demand for intelligent fleet management is expected to drive the IoT in automotive market in Europe to help comply with environmental regulations and reduce CO2 emissions by managing employee driving style. Fleet managing companies such as Telefonica are offering IoT-enabled fleet management services via subscription model without an upfront fee in Europe to popularize the segment. The Autopilot project, which is funded by the European Union (EU) and conducted by ERTICO, is working on combining the concept of IoT with automotive. The project started in January 2017, and the work is foreseen until the end of 2019, which is expected to heavily drive the market forward.

The major players in the Europe IoT in automotive market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

The report covers an overview of the Europe IoT in automotive market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by connectivity form, communication type, and application, country-wise market size data for Germany and the UK, analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market. It further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc. in the North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa regions and/or countries. Understanding the demand for IoT in the automotive market, determining the viability of the market, and identifying the challenge areas are crucial for developing strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments.

