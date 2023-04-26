Latin America IoT in Automotive Market Trends: How to Capitalize on Impressive Sales Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America IoT in Automotive Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Latin America region is emerging as a lucrative market for IoT in the automotive industry. With a rapidly expanding connected car technology, the adoption of IoT in automotive market is expected to grow four times the current size in the next five years. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina are focusing on vehicle connectivity, product differentiation, and value-added services like infotainment and next-generation human-machine interfaces. The Latin America IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.04%, leading to a revenue of USD 6.42 Billion by 2023.

The region’s growth in GDP and drop in poverty are expected to boost the adoption of high-end IoT-enabled cars in the coming years. With Brazil and Argentina coming out of recessions, growth is returning to the Latin America region after almost five years of deceleration. The demand for in-vehicle media and entertainment is high in the region due to the moderate public transportation system, and the availability of high-speed internet is enabling customers to shift towards using integrated IoT connectivity.

The Latin America IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments based on connectivity form, communication type, and application. The infotainment segment, particularly of the integrated type, is growing steadily in the region due to consumers’ interest in customizing their vehicles with aftermarket infotainment options like satellite TVs, cockpits, etc.

The major players in the Latin America IoT in automotive market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc., in the North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions and/or countries. Understanding the demand for IoT in the automotive market, determining the viability of the market, and identifying the challenge areas are crucial for developing strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments.

