Nutritional Supplement Market in the U.S.A The Future of Consumer Needs and Forecasting Products until 2030

The global market for nutritional supplements is growing rapidly, and the U.S.A. is one of the largest consumers of these products in the world. Nutrition supplements provide essential nutrients that support better bodily functioning, and are used to improve the nutritional content of diets. The U.S.A. nutritional supplement market is expected to reach USD 53.2 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.43%.

The market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes, and botanical supplements. By type of end users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Vitamin supplements are the largest segment in terms of market revenue, due to the increasing interest in self-medication, expansion of distribution networks, and the entry of new brands.

Key growth factors for the market include rising awareness of nutritional supplements among working professionals, increasing expenditure on fitness and well-being, and an increase in cardiovascular diseases due to fluctuating diet patterns. High adoption rates of botanical supplements among individuals in the U.S.A. due to their medicinal benefits are expected to expand the market growth over the forecast period.

The market is not without challenges, however. Scientific and regulatory challenges regarding the quality, safety, and efficacy of nutritional supplements are considered a major obstacle to the market’s growth.

Major players in the U.S.A. nutritional supplement market include Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals, Amway Corporation, Herbalife Nutrition, Pfizer Inc., and Royal DSM.

The report covers an overview of the nutritional supplement market in the U.S.A., including market drivers and challenges, market trends, and historical, current, and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients and type of end users. The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

