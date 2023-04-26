Nutritional Supplement Market in China A Decade of Disruption, Anticipating the Changing Market Landscape until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Nutritional Supplement Market in China” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide essential nutrients required for the proper functioning of the human body, such as vitamins, proteins, herbs, and other related products. These supplements are added to the diet to improve overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system, and reduce the risk of illness. The nutritional supplement market in China is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14%. China is expected to become the largest nutritional supplement market in the world, surpassing the USA.

The China nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end-users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme, and botanical supplements. By type of end-users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Vitamin supplements grab the highest market revenue among nutritional ingredients due to the increasing interest in prenatal and infant supplements.

The key growth factors in the China nutritional supplement market include increasing health-conscious behavior, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, the country’s growing per capita GDP, the trend towards preventive healthcare, use of botanicals due to their medicinal benefits, and growth in e-commerce.

However, the nutritional supplement market in China is threatened by stringent regulatory frameworks regarding product registration under the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) and competition from local brands.

The key players operating in the nutritional supplement market in China are Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals, and Nu Skin.

The report on the nutritional supplement market in China provides an overview of the market, its drivers, challenges, and trends. It also includes historical, current, and forecasted market size data for segments based on the type of ingredients and end-users. Additionally, the report analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

By purchasing this report, companies can understand the demand for the nutritional supplement market in China, identify developed and emerging markets where nutritional supplements are sold, develop strategies based on drivers, trends, and highlights for each segment, evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and position in the market, recognize key competitors and respond accordingly, and define the competitive positioning by comparing their products and services with key players in the market.

The nutritional supplement market in China is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing health-conscious behavior, the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, and the trend towards preventive healthcare. However, the market is threatened by stringent regulatory frameworks and competition from local brands. Companies operating in this market need to develop effective strategies to address these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities for growth.

