Asia-Pacific Medical Robot Market Shifting Trends and Emerging Products: A Look at the Market until 2030

The global medical robot market is projected to reach USD 11.36 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.58% during the period 2018-2023. Medical robots are widely used in healthcare to diagnose and treat diseases, restore or modify body functions, and assist medical practitioners during surgeries. The market is broadly classified into three segments based on product, application, and geography. The Asia-Pacific medical robot market is expected to grow to a value of USD 3.47 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 18.74%.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is the large population, which presents an untapped potential for the market. However, the healthcare technological development in the region is quite low compared to other parts of the world. Moreover, the development of new technology and awareness about its benefits and usage is mostly present in urban areas, making the market opportunity unevenly distributed. The governments are making efforts to introduce various plans and schemes to bridge the gap.

The introduction of goods and services tax (GST) in India has increased the costs of basic healthcare facilities, which could discourage people from engaging in robotic surgeries. Furthermore, the sparse distribution of healthcare facilities in small pockets is a challenge to the market because the lack of transportation and logistics facilities will significantly increase the cost of treatment in weakly connected areas.

The key competitors in the Asia-Pacific medical robot market are Omnicell, Intuitive Surgical, Ossur, Accuray, Mazor Robotics, Rewalk Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Elekta, Varian, Cyberdyne, and others.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

