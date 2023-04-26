Middle East and Africa Medical Robot Market The Power of Data in Product Development: Insights until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Middle East and Africa Medical Robot Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global medical robot market is projected to reach a value of USD 11.36 Billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.58% during the period from 2018 to 2023. Medical robots are broadly categorized as robots used for medical purposes, and medical robotics refers to the application of robotics technology in healthcare for diagnosis, treatment, restoration, and modification of body parts or functions. The market definition for the medical robot market includes products that assist medical practitioners during surgery, monitor patient status, and increase accuracy and precision, as well as products useful for patients with disabilities. These products are used extensively across all age groups and are generally mechanical or electronic equipment used by doctors and patients.

The medical robot market can be classified into three primary segments based on product (surgical robot, rehabilitation robot, non-invasive radiosurgery robot, and others), application (neurology, orthopedic, cardiology, laparoscopy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). Surgical robots include neurological surgery robotic systems, cardiology surgery robotic systems, laparoscopic surgical robotic systems, orthopedic surgical robotic systems, and steerable robotics. Rehabilitation robots comprise therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots, and exoskeleton robots. Hospital and pharmacy automation robots include pharmacy automation robots and IV robots.

The Middle East and Africa medical robot market is expected to grow to a value of USD 1.48 Billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 22.18%. Governments across the region have highlighted healthcare as a key focus area in the light of economic and demographic transitions. Recent investments have been made to upgrade hospitals and clinics, build new facilities, and enforce mandatory health insurance schemes. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was established to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve their quality, improve the health status of nationals, residents, and visitors, and oversee a dynamic, efficient, and innovative health sector. The issuance of a health insurance law in 2013, which requires every person on a Dubai residence visa to be provided with a basic health insurance policy compliant with DHA rules, regulations, and guidelines, has further contributed to the growth of the medical robot market in the region.

The key competitors in the Middle East and Africa medical robot market include Omnicell, Ossur, and Ekso Bionics.

The report covers an overview of the Middle East and Africa medical robot learning market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for product segments, application segments, and country-wise segments. It also includes an analysis of company profiles of major competitors operating in the market, market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis.

