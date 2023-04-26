North America Medical Robot Market Navigating the Fourth Industrial Revolution: The Future of Products until 2030

The most recent research study on the global “North America Medical Robot Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global medical robot market is expected to reach a value of USD 11.36 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.58% during the forecast period. The market is divided into three primary segments based on product, application, and geography. The products include surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, and others, while the applications are neurology, orthopedic, cardiology, laparoscopy, and others. The geographical segments are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America holds over 40% of the market share due to the increasing demand for robot-assisted surgeries, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure. The North American medical robot market is expected to grow to a value of USD 4.09 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.12%.

The main growth factor in the North American medical robot market is the support of the government, which pays a significant amount for public insurances through subsidies and various other policies. The average age of this region is also considerably higher than other parts of the world, leading to higher usage of medical equipment. Furthermore, the rate of innovation and development of products in this region is very high, which will help in the growth of the market.

The key competitors in the North American medical robot market are Omnicell, Intuitive Surgical, Ossur, Accuray, Mazor Robotics, and Elekta.

The report covers an overview of the North American medical robot market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data, analysis of company profiles of major competitors, and more. The report provides insights to understand the demand for medical robots and evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and the current position in the market.

