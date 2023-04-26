MGC Marine Appointed Exclusive Authorized Retailer for ‘Chris-Craft’ in Thailand and ASEAN, Opens First Showroom Near Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 26 April 2023 - MGC Marine and Chartered (ASIA) Company Limited, under the Millennium Group Corporation (ASIA) PCL (MGC-ASIA), reached another milestone as Chris-Craft Corporation, a legendary American boat builder with a rich heritage since 1874, appointed it exclusive authorized retailer for Chris-Craft boats in Thailand and the ASEAN region. MGC Marine celebrated with the grand opening of a Chris-Craft showroom and service center at Riverdale Marina, just north of Bangkok.



New Chris-Craft showroom and service center at Riverdale Marina near Bangkok, Thailand.

Mr. Stephen F. Heese, President and CEO of Chris-Craft Corporation, said, "For over 149 years, Chris-Craft has offered a high level of craftsmanship and true luxury, becoming an American icon. MGC Marine's expertise in the luxury segment will help Chris-Craft expand in Thailand and the ASEAN region, a fast-growing market for recreational marine activities. Our quality boats combined with MGC Marine's Lifestyle Mobility Ecosystem will elevate Chris-Craft into a leading brand in Thailand and ASEAN."



New Chris-Craft showroom and service center at Riverdale Marina near Bangkok, Thailand, with Calypso 24 (top) and Catalina 24 (bottom) models on display. Dr. Sunhavut Thamchuanviriya, Group Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Group Corporation (ASIA) PCL, stated, "The global marine market's CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is currently about 7%, with Asia-Pacific ranking third. The recreational boat market is growing significantly, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic made people's lifestyles more focused on privacy."



MGC-ASIA's business ecosystem and expertise in customer service, plus partners such as Riverdale Marina in Pathumthani and Ocean Marina in Pattaya, play an important role in the recreational boating industry. With MGC-ASIA's Lifestyle Mobility System, the company is ready to become a leader in Thailand and ASEAN.



Chris-Craft ‘Launch 27’ model on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand

Mr. Bjorn Antonsson, Director of Marine International Business, Millennium Group Corporation (ASIA) PCL, said, "We plan to expand in ASEAN, a fast-growing market with more than 700 million people, 170,000 kilometers of coastline, and many important waterways, and we are looking for interested dealers across the region. Our Chris-Craft showroom and service center is at Riverdale Marina on the Chao Phraya River, with a Marine Training Center following soon. I'm proud that Chris-Craft has appointed us their exclusive authorized retailer for Thailand and ASEAN."



Chris-Craft Thailand is launching with the 'Launch Series,' the 'Calypso Series,' and the 'Catalina Series' of recreational boats. The new Chris-Craft showroom displays up to six boats and features cozy lounges plus an open-air 'Sunset Balcony' that offers a breathtaking view. Aftersales service is provided at a fully equipped Chris-Craft Service Center, with professional team members also trained by Mercury Marine Singapore. Chris-Craft owners will enjoy a full range of personal services, with professional marina staff on hand to launch and retrieve their boats, followed by a thorough cleaning before they are securely stored at the dry dock.



From left: Mr. Stephen F. Heese, President and CEO of Chris-Craft Corporation; Dr. Sunhavut Thamchuanviriya, Group Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Group Corporation (ASIA) PCL; and Mr. Bjorn Antonsson, Director of Marine International Business, Millennium Group Corporation (ASIA) PCL.

Riverdale Marina and Marina Plaza offer full services for various marine activities. Customers from Thailand and throughout ASEAN can enjoy unique experiences such as marine tourism, plus a hotel, golf course, luxury housing estate, shopping center, and large open space for hosting outdoor events.



Chris-Craft Thailand, under the management of MGC Marine and Charter (ASIA) Company Limited offers a complete 'Boat Ownership Program' package including aftersales service and comprehensive maintenance, along with 'Alpha X' as a professional financial advisor and boat insurance by 'Howden Maxi.'



For more information, contact Chris-Craft Thailand: +662-430-6688



FB: www.facebook.com/chriscraft.th IG instagram.com/chriscraft.th



Interested in becoming a Chris-Craft dealer? Contact: info@chriscraftasean.com



