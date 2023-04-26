Taiwan's Yu Chang out of MLB 6 weeks with broken wrist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Boston Red Sox second baseman, Yu Chang (張育成), could miss up to six weeks of playing time with a broken hamate bone in his left wrist, per SETN.

He injured his wrist in the 7th inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles, exiting in the middle of an at-bat plate appearance and ultimately departing the game early.

Upon closer medical inspection, Yu Chang was found to have a fractured hamate, a small carpal bone in the middle of the wrist. Surgery is expected to be performed on Thursday (April 27).The Red Sox immediately placed him on the 10-day disabled list.

Yu Chang was interviewed by U.S. media, Mass Live, where he commented on his recent injury.

"I am very grateful for being able to play defense every day and I am grateful to the team for giving me the opportunity to play every day to prove myself, but now, an unfortunate thing has happened," said Yu Chang.

The final pitch Yu Chang would see turned out to be an off-speed, 80.3 mile-per-hour slider in the 7th inning. He quickly motioned to the training staff, and after a quick exam, was escorted off the field.

Yu Chang’s spot on the roster will be filled by Emmanuel Valdez. A reporter for the Boston Globe covering the Red Sox, Pete Abraham, addressed the issue in a Twitter post praising Yu Chang’s excellent defense and improving offense, noting “terrible timing for him.”