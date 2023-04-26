Taiwan cleared to ship fresh pork to Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Taiwanese companies have been qualified to ship fresh pork to the Philippines, a move hailed as approval of Taiwan’s effort to stamp out swine-related diseases.

Taiwan Farm Industry Co., Shin Le Food Co., Her Rong Yin Industrial Co., Tai An Food Co., Cha I Shan Foods Co., and Sings Kout Trading Co., are the firms cleared for the pork exports announced on Tuesday (April 25), according to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ).

This follows a visit by Philippine officials in September 2022 to Taiwan, during which they learned about the operations and hygiene practices of the country’s slaughterhouses as well as relevant regulations.

Taiwan was recognized as free from foot and mouth disease (FMD) without vaccinations by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) in 2020, paving the way for the resumption of fresh pork exports after a hiatus of two decades. It also has managed to keep African swine fever (ASF) at bay with vigorous inspections when 17 countries in Asia have reported outbreaks for the past three years, per the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC).

The Philippines has become the second country to allow imports of Taiwan’s fresh pork, following Macau in 2020. Japan, Singapore, Macau, and Hong Kong accept Taiwan’s processed pork exports, according to BAPHIQ.