Taiwan survey: 60% of public believes reusable cups are unclean

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To promote sustainability, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is prohibiting the use of single-use plastic drink cups from May, requiring convenience stores and fast-food franchises to offer paper cups and offer borrowing or rental services for reusable cups.

Unfortunately, the public is not on board with the plan. A UDN report finds 60% of the public are unwilling to utilize reusable cups for a range of concerns including sanitary concerns.

RE-THINK, an environmental advocacy group, believes the public’s unwillingness to move away from single-use cups is related to factors such as the inconvenience of bringing their own cups and containers, forgetting to bring such items, and cleanliness.

Family Mart has been offering reusable cups that can be rented and returned to 700 stores by the end of this year. A survey conducted by RE-THINK found that only 31.4% of the public was aware of this reuse cup service, and only 40% of the people were willing to try it.

One reusable cup supplier, Blue Ocean Vision, has spent NT$10 million (US$326,000) on establishing a washing, air drying, and quality inspection system to ensure reusable cups are clean. The process includes placing cups in a sealed bag throughout transportation.

The EPA is also promulgating guidelines to promote eco-friendly lunch boxes and tableware. The EPA reminds the public that the use of reusable cups and tableware is just as clean as items provided by local restaurants offering dine-in service, and hygiene should not be a concern.