PropTech solutions provider NineSmart launches Smart Residence

Leverage IoT and mobile app to facilitate self-service operations for property management

Kiosks with smart intercom system at building entrances



Doors in public areas including lobbies or clubhouses



Mailboxes or lockers



Elevators



Self-serve kiosks at clubhouse for booking and e-payment



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 April 2023 - NineSmart Limited is proud to announce the launch of Smart Residence , a contactless access and facilities booking solution for residential buildings under NineSmart Solutions (NSS) . With the rising demand for property technology (PropTech), NineSmart is committed to becoming a prominent solution provider in the market with advanced IoT technology.Smart Residence is a brand-new IoT solution that connects commonly used residential amenities with cloud, which allows residents to control and reserve these facilities by a mobile app through Bluetooth or network.In addition to enabling two-way video and audio communications between kiosks and smartphones, the Smart Residence app allows residents to generate temporary QR codes for their visitors, which eliminates onsite verification procedures by building guards."We see immense potential in PropTech, and we are investing significant resources in developing cutting-edge solutions," says Ryan Ip, Co-founder of NineSmart. "Our goal is to leverage the power of IoT and cloud technology to streamline access management for business premises and property management.”“Many decision makers struggle with the adoption of IoT technologies and require a vendor who can provide robust software development capabilities, along with suitable hardware and installation services.” Lucas Mo, Co-founder of NineSmart, emphasizes that Smart Residence fills a crucial gap in the PropTech market in Hong Kong.To showcase the latest advancements in PropTech, NineSmart has participated in the prestigious IT event InnoEX in April, and will be exhibiting in the upcoming International Property Management & Procurement Expo (PropEx) in August. Onsite demonstrations will be displayed to present how to infuse IoT technology into business and property management.Hashtag: #NineSmart #technine #SmartResidence #SmartAccess #IoT #Cloud #Technology #PropTech #SmartMailbox

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NineSmart

NineSmart, one of the brands under technine, is a pioneering property technology (PropTech) company devoted to transforming the way people interact with their business or living spaces through using IoT technologies. Our NineSmart Solutions streamline access management, enable self-service operational models, and provide data remote management through our self-developed IoT Hub with well-designed system architecture.





About NineSmart Solutions (NSS)

NSS is a suite of prebuilt IoT solutions that suggest ways to streamline processes and reduce human effort for businesses that serve numerous visitors in order to achieve self-service operations.



