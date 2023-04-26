Reds rally past Rangers for 2nd straight night, win 7-6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a six-run eighth inning, and Cincinnati rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Texas 7-6 on Tuesday night, the Reds' second big comeback in two days against the Rangers.

Cincinnati won by the same score on Monday night, rallying from a 5-1 deficit.

“We fight," India said. “We don’t stop. We never give up no matter what the score is. It is so cool to see a team come together like that. Your mind races in this game. I’ve learned you have to move on to the next, no matter how hard it gets. We’ll see in a month or two where we’re at. We’re a gritty group.”

Nick Senzel went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs with two singles, one in the seventh for the Reds' first run. He added a run-scoring base hit with two outs in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Jake Fraley followed with a two-run double against Ian Kennedy (0-1), and India's single off Kennedy completed the rally.

“I was trying to stay simple," Fraley said. "You have an idea who they are going to bring in matchup-wise. I knew how Kennedy was going to attack me. I just tried to stay on it. I was able to eliminate the bottom half of the zone so I didn’t chase the split. As soon as I had it I knew it was going straight. It didn’t have any slice to it.”

Reiver Sanmartin (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth, and Alexis Diáz pitched the ninth for his second save in two nights.

The American League West-leading Rangers lost consecutive games for the first time since April 7-8 at the Chicago Cubs. The Reds won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game win streak from April 1-3.

Martín Pérez pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings for Texas, allowing one unearned run on six hits, and Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien and Josh Smith homered to help the Rangers build their big lead. Josh Jung, who homered twice on Monday, added a two-run double in Texas' three-run fifth.

Manager Bruce Bochy then watched his bullpen unravel for a second straight night. Five Texas relievers combined to give up nine runs in three-plus innings over the two games. Cole Ragans hit a batter with one out in the eighth, then gave up three hits and a walk. He was charged with five runs in two-thirds of an inning.

“That’s a tough loss," Bochy said. "We couldn’t hold it. We hit a batter and that started it. There was a walk. It’s not easy with two tough losses like that. Martín did a great job. We just couldn’t hold it. Ragans did a good job. He just had some tough luck. He had great stuff.

“That’s a tough one to lose. That was a great pitching from Martín.”

The Reds finished with 11 hits but have still gone eight straight games without a home run. The last time the Reds went longer without a homer was in 1992.

“We are grinding out at-bats," Reds manager David Bell said. "The home runs, they’ll come. It can be a walk. A hit like Jake Fraley. He’s been struggling a little bit. To have an at bat like that when you really need it most is fun to watch. Of course Jon comes up with the big hit. The bigger the moment the better the player he is. He’s shown that.”

Luke Weaver lasted 5 2/3 innings for Cincinnati, allowing eight hits and six runs.

RAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Ezequiel Duran was hit on the left hand by a pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. He stayed in the game.

Reds: RHP Connor Overton (right elbow strain) is scheduled to leave on Wednesday for Cincinnati’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, to focus on getting the soreness out, manager David Bell said on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 3.72 ERA) starts for the Rangers as they try to salvage the finale of the three-run series. Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.88) takes the mound for the Reds.

