Arsonist arrested in southern Taiwan student residence fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in an apartment in central Tainan at 7a.m. Tuesday (April 25) with eight university students rescued by firefighters, and another 10 escaping on their own.

The apartment complex is near Kunshan University and has been illegally subdivided into smaller affordable units for students, with no smoke detectors or other safety equipment installed in any of the rental units.

Firefighters found many of the rooms locked on the third floor as they had to force their entry into each room to confirm no one was trapped or unconscious. Alterations to the residence were done without authorization and were a violation of regulations and the property owner will be fined according to the Building Law.

After getting the fire under control at 7:42 a.m., a preliminary investigation found that someone ignited materials in Room 101 on the first floor of the residence, causing the fire. After police compared surveillance footage, they identified a suspicious individual that lived on the first floor of this rental suite.

The Fire Department soon noticed an individual surnamed Chen (陳 ) on a road near the fire. He was apprehended and taken back to the police station in relation to suspected arson. The Tainan District Prosecutor's Office believed Chen was involved in this arson case and he was detained on suspicion of repeated offenses.

Tainan City Government will also issue fines to the property owner and carry out fire safety inspections at other residences housing students around the university.

Kunshan University offered to provide temporary residence for students affected by the fire, allowing them to return to the school dormitory. The university also pledged to strengthen the safety of rental units in the neighborhood to better protect the school’s student population.