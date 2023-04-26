China sends 6 military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (April 25) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (April 26).

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the MND said that six People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the detected aircraft, one entered the southeast section of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ was a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopter. The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying land-based air defense missile systems.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Harbin Z-9 helicopter. (MND image)