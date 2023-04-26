Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends 6 military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around Taiwan

Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter tracked in southeast sector of ADIZ

  126
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/26 09:47
Harbin Z-9 helicopter.

Harbin Z-9 helicopter. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (April 25) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (April 26).

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the MND said that six People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the detected aircraft, one entered the southeast section of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ was a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopter. The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying land-based air defense missile systems.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

China sends 6 military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around Taiwan
Flight path of Harbin Z-9 helicopter. (MND image)
ADIZ incursions
ADIZ intrusions
Z-9 helicopter
Harbin Z-9
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare

RELATED ARTICLES

China sends 11 naval vessels, 9 military aircraft around Taiwan
China sends 11 naval vessels, 9 military aircraft around Taiwan
2023/04/25 09:46
China sends 13 military aircraft, 3 naval vessels around Taiwan
China sends 13 military aircraft, 3 naval vessels around Taiwan
2023/04/24 09:27
China sends 12 military jets, 4 naval ships around Taiwan
China sends 12 military jets, 4 naval ships around Taiwan
2023/04/22 16:52
China sends 19 military jets, 5 naval ships around Taiwan
China sends 19 military jets, 5 naval ships around Taiwan
2023/04/21 09:44
7 Chinese naval vessels detected around Taiwan
7 Chinese naval vessels detected around Taiwan
2023/04/20 09:30