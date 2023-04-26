AUTO RACING: Dover on deck; F1 and IndyCar back in action

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Wurth 400

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:35 a.m., and qualifying, 11:20 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting fourth.

Last race: Kyle Busch gambled on fuel and won under caution in double overtime at Talladega, becoming the third two-time winner through 10 races this season.

Fast facts: The race featured 57 lead changes, the last coming when leader Bubba Wallace's third block of Ryan Blaney caused a race-ending crash. ... Busch joined William Byron and Kyle Larson as two-time winners this year. ... Blaney finished second, followed by Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. ... Christopher Bell remains the points leader with Ross Chastain five behind and Kevin Harvick 15 off the pace. ... Larson is fourth, Busch is eighth and Byron 15th.

Next race: May 7, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

A-Game 200

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m., and qualifying, 3:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Josh Berry won after starting fourth.

Last race: Jeb Burton won in double overtime at Talladega, his second career victory and second on the biggest oval on the circuit in a race marred by multiple crashes.

Fast facts: Burton also won at Talladega in 2021. ... Burton led both overtime restarts. ... The race had 12 cautions and two red-flag stoppages and took nearly three hours to complete. Only 19 of the 38 entries finished on the lead lap. ... Sheldon Creed finished second and Parker Kligerman was third as Chevrolet swept the podium. ... Cole Custer was fourth as the top Ford and won the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

Next race: May 13, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim won both stages and led 82 of the 124 laps run in a rain-shortened event at Martinsville for his first victory of the season.

Next race: May 6, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Site: Baku, Azerbaijan.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:30 a.m., and sprint, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 7 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Baku City Circuit.

Race distance: 51 laps, 190.170 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting third.

Last race: Verstappen, the two-time defending champion, outran seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton in a three-lap sprint of a race filled with restarts to win for the second time in three races this year and the 18th time in the last 27.

Fast facts: Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, have combined to win all three races this year and are 1-2 in the point standings. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin is third with podium finishes in all three events. ... Hamilton’s runner-up finish in the last race was his best in more than a year.

Next race: May 7, Miami.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Site: Birmingham, Alabama.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:40 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, and qualifying, 3 p.m. p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:15 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Barber Motorsports Park.

Race distance: 90 laps, 207 miles.

Last year: Pato O'Ward won after starting second.

Last race: Pole-sitter Kyle Kirkwood held off Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean on the downtown streets of Long Beach, California, leading a parade of Honda drivers who swept the top five finishing positions.

Fast facts: Kirkwood became the third different winner in as many races this year. ... Marcus Ericsson, winner of the season-opener, leads O'Ward by 15 points in the standings and 2021 series champion Alex Palou by 19 points. ... The other winners, Josef Newgarden and Kirkwood, are fourth and fifth. ... The series will take next weekend off before moving to Indianapolis for two races in a three-week period capped by the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Next race: May 13, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Las Vegas.

Next event: April 30, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: April 28 and 29, Granite City, Illinois.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP