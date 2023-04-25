eSIM Market Value Surge at 9.8% CAGR By 2032 | Market.us

The eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) market refers to the global market for digital SIM cards that are integrated directly into devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other connected devices, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. eSIM technology allows for remote SIM provisioning, enabling users to switch between mobile network operators (MNOs) without physically changing SIM cards. The eSIM market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) devices, growing demand for connected devices, rising need for remote SIM provisioning, and advancements in telecommunications and mobile technology.

Market.us forecasts that the eSIM market will exceed USD 20.6 billion by 2032, up from USD 8 billion in 2022, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Takeaways:

The eSIM market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising demand for connected devices and the need for remote SIM provisioning.

eSIM technology offers benefits such as simplified device activation, enhanced security, remote SIM management, and improved user experience.

The market is driven by factors such as the growing adoption of IoT devices, increasing demand for seamless connectivity, and advancements in mobile networks.

The eSIM market is characterized by the presence of key players offering eSIM solutions, including semiconductor companies, mobile network operators, device manufacturers, and solution providers.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with opportunities for expansion in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, logistics, and consumer electronics.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market:

The North American region, particularly the United States, is currently the largest market for eSIM, driven by the high adoption of connected devices and advanced mobile networks.

The Asia-Pacific region, specifically China and India, is expected to be the fastest-growing market for eSIM, fueled by the rapid growth of the IoT market and increasing demand for connected devices.

Comparative Analysis of Adjacent Markets:

The eSIM market is closely related to the broader telecommunications and IoT markets, as it enables seamless connectivity for connected devices.

Other adjacent markets include the traditional SIM card market, mobile network operator services, and IoT connectivity solutions.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Simplified Connectivity: eSIM technology simplifies connectivity for devices by eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, enabling seamless and remote provisioning of mobile subscriptions and connectivity across various devices and networks. Enhanced User Experience: eSIMs provide users with greater flexibility and convenience by allowing them to switch between mobile network operators (MNOs) without changing physical SIM cards, enabling them to choose the best available network or data plan based on their location or preferences. Improved IoT Connectivity: eSIMs are gaining traction in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, facilitating remote provisioning and management of SIM cards in IoT devices, enabling efficient and scalable connectivity for IoT deployments. Cost and Resource Efficiency: eSIM technology reduces the cost and logistical challenges associated with physical SIM cards, such as SIM card inventory management, SIM card swapping, and SIM card replacements, resulting in cost savings and operational efficiencies for MNOs, enterprises, and end users.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices.

Need for remote SIM provisioning and simplified device activation.

Advancements in mobile networks and the need for seamless connectivity.

Growing demand for improved security and enhanced user experience.

Restraints:

High initial costs associated with implementing eSIM technology.

Limited awareness and understanding of eSIM among end-users.

Regulatory and legal challenges related to remote SIM provisioning and cross-border connectivity.

Opportunities:

Expanding applications of eSIM technology in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, logistics, and consumer electronics.

Collaborations and partnerships among mobile network operators, device manufacturers, and solution providers to offer integrated eSIM solutions.

Growing demand for customized eSIM solutions tailored to specific industry requirements.

Challenges:

Competitive landscape with the presence of key players offering eSIM solutions.

Key Market Segments:

Based on Solution

Hardware

Connectivity Services

Based on Vertical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Other Verticals

Based on Application

Connected Cars

Laptops

M2M

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Other Applications

Market Key Players:

Gemalto N V

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

STMicroelectronics N V

Infineon Technologies AG

Valid S A

Kigen Ltd

Deutsche Telekom AG

KORE Wireless

NXP Semiconductors N V

Sierra Wireless

Thales Group

Workz Group

Other Key Players

