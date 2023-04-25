Police searching for person dressed as 'No-Face' from Japanese anime in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police are looking for an individual who was recorded in a video dressed as No-Face from the Japanese animated film Spirited Away on a bridge in eastern Taiwan on Monday (April 24), which has caused a backlash from locals.

The Taitung County Government installed a camera near one end of the Jinlun Bridge, CNA reported. The person wearing the No-Face costume was caught on camera walking back and forth for more than 20 minutes, then walking across the zebra crossing to the painted median, and lying down there for about three seconds before getting up to continue walking.

After the video was exposed, the person was blasted by netizens as "senseless" and "stupid," and local people chastised the person for “the act that cannot be encouraged,” per CNA.

Jinlun police station chief Liao Chih-chung (廖志忠) said they are on the lookout and will issue a fine of NT$500 (US$16.5) to the person identified for violating Item 4, Article 78 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act.