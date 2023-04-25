The BBQ Charcoal: Market Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2031

The global market for BBQ charcoal generated approximately US$ 2.5 billion in revenue in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.5 billion by 2031.

The demand for charcoal grills (BBQs) is increasing due to the popularity of grilled food among younger generations and the rising influence of grilled food globally. The inclination towards ready-to-eat meals is also boosting the demand for charcoal used in prepared dishes to enhance their flavor, which, in turn, drives the growth of the BBQ charcoal market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of quick-service restaurants, hotels, fast-casual restaurants, cloud kitchens, and cafes has increased the demand for processed meat, which further fuels market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more people cooking at home, which is anticipated to increase the demand for BBQ charcoal in the household sector. North America dominates the largest share of the BBQ charcoal market due to the growing popularity of home-cooked grilled meals and the presence of significant market players. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of the BBQ food industry and the rise in customer preference for grilled and smoked food.

The leading competitors in the global BBQ charcoal market are Matsuri International Co. Ltd, The Oxford Charcoal Company, Braai & BBQ International (Pty) Ltd, Kingsford Products Company, PT Cavron Global, Duraflame Inc, Dancoal Sp. Z.o.o, Carbo Namibia (Pty) Ltd, Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Direct Charcoal Ltd, and others.

The global BBQ charcoal market segmentation is based on type, end-user, and region. The types of BBQ charcoal are lump charcoal and charcoal briquettes. The end-users of BBQ charcoal are households and commercial. The regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

