The Growth and Potential of Carbon Nano Materials Market through 2031

The global carbon nano material market revenue was around US$ 3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 32 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Carbon nano materials have excellent chemical, electrical, thermal, and mechanical capabilities. Carbon nanomaterials are used in composite materials, medicine delivery, energy storage and conversion, field emission devices, sensors, and nanoscale electronic components. Carbon nanomaterials (CQDs) include fullerenes, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene and its derivatives nanodiamonds, graphene oxide, and carbon-based quantum dots. Due to their distinct structural characteristics and enhanced electrical, mechanical, electrical optical, thermal, and chemical properties, carbon nanomaterials have caught the attention of a wide range of industrial applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing R&D in the area of carbon nanomaterials will present profitable possibilities for global market growth during the anticipated time.

The carbon nanomaterial market is expected to have rising demand due to a variety of end-use industries.

Growth of the market is hampered by the health risks connected with carbon nanomaterials and their detrimental effects on the environment.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on exports and imports and exports. Export limitations that have been implemented by numerous governments significantly affect supply. Additionally, manufacturers of carbon nanomaterials are having trouble obtaining raw materials, which adds to the delays in delivery to customers.

Additionally, some raw materials’ quality has drastically declined, orders for shipments are being adversely affected by a shortage of boats and blank sails, and all of these factors are having a negative influence on the market for carbon nanomaterials.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the quickest rate of growth due to its rapid industrialization and rising investments in the medical and automotive sectors in developing nations like India, China, South Korea, and Singapore. The market for carbon nanomaterials is projected to benefit from companies’ increased investment in R&D due to advancements in science and technology and rising demand from a variety of end-use industries in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global carbon nano material market are:

Arkema Group

Bayer AG

DuPont

G6 Materials Corp

Graphenea

Hollingsworth & Vose

Hydale Graphene Industries Plc

Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

MTR Ltd

Nano-C

Nanocyl sa

Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd

SES Research Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global carbon nano material market segmentation focuses on Product Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Graphene

o Type

Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

Few-Layer Graphene

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nano Platelets

o Application

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Composites

Sensors

Energy storage

Polymer additives

Coatings

Tire

Others

Carbon Nanofibers

o Technology

Catalytic decomposition

Carbonization

o Application

Energy Devices

Filtration

Sensors

Drug Delivery

Nanocomposites

Others

Fullerenes

o Shape

Nano-rods

Bucky balls

Carbon Nanotubes

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

