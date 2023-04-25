The Growth and Potential of Carbon Nano Materials Market through 2031

The global carbon nano material market revenue was around US$ 3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 32 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Carbon nano materials have excellent chemical, electrical, thermal, and mechanical capabilities. Carbon nanomaterials are used in composite materials, medicine delivery, energy storage and conversion, field emission devices, sensors, and nanoscale electronic components. Carbon nanomaterials (CQDs) include fullerenes, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene and its derivatives nanodiamonds, graphene oxide, and carbon-based quantum dots. Due to their distinct structural characteristics and enhanced electrical, mechanical, electrical optical, thermal, and chemical properties, carbon nanomaterials have caught the attention of a wide range of industrial applications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increasing R&D in the area of carbon nanomaterials will present profitable possibilities for global market growth during the anticipated time.
The carbon nanomaterial market is expected to have rising demand due to a variety of end-use industries.
Growth of the market is hampered by the health risks connected with carbon nanomaterials and their detrimental effects on the environment.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on exports and imports and exports. Export limitations that have been implemented by numerous governments significantly affect supply. Additionally, manufacturers of carbon nanomaterials are having trouble obtaining raw materials, which adds to the delays in delivery to customers.
Additionally, some raw materials’ quality has drastically declined, orders for shipments are being adversely affected by a shortage of boats and blank sails, and all of these factors are having a negative influence on the market for carbon nanomaterials.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the quickest rate of growth due to its rapid industrialization and rising investments in the medical and automotive sectors in developing nations like India, China, South Korea, and Singapore. The market for carbon nanomaterials is projected to benefit from companies’ increased investment in R&D due to advancements in science and technology and rising demand from a variety of end-use industries in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global carbon nano material market are:
Arkema Group
Bayer AG
DuPont
G6 Materials Corp
Graphenea
Hollingsworth & Vose
Hydale Graphene Industries Plc
Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc
Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd
LG Chem Ltd
MTR Ltd
Nano-C
Nanocyl sa
Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd
SES Research Inc
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global carbon nano material market segmentation focuses on Product Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Graphene
o Type
Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene
Few-Layer Graphene
Graphene Oxide
Graphene Nano Platelets
o Application
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Composites
Sensors
Energy storage
Polymer additives
Coatings
Tire
Others
Carbon Nanofibers
o Technology
Catalytic decomposition
Carbonization
o Application
Energy Devices
Filtration
Sensors
Drug Delivery
Nanocomposites
Others
Fullerenes
o Shape
Nano-rods
Bucky balls
Carbon Nanotubes
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
