Global Market Analysis and Forecast for Mechanical Ventilators: Examining Product Types, Components, Modes, Age Groups, and End Users from 2022 to 2031

Mechanical Ventilator Market

The global mechanical ventilator market revenue was around US$ 4,655.34 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ 18,633.21 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.82% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

A mechanical Ventilator is a device to support patients with serious illnesses who cannot breathe independently. When a patient needs to be connected to a ventilator, a hollow tube that serves as an artificial airway is put into their mouth and down into their trachea. Additionally, as a diagnostic tool, mechanical ventilators are used to evaluate static compliance of airway resistance and abnormalities in the respiratory system. In surgical procedures and medical emergencies, mechanical ventilators are life-saving devices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer, bronchitis, asthma, and other lung disorders and the rise in diagnostic centers and hospitals, are the primary factors driving the growth of the global mechanical ventilator market.

One of the major factors driving the market is the rise in the number of elderly people who are sensitive to respiratory disorders.

Modernization of the mechanical ventilators market is projected to expand the market.

The presence of numerous producers and steps taken by the government to enhance market production is fueling the market’s expansion.

Market growth is hampered by the risk of ventilator-associated disease including nosocomial pneumonia and the high cost of mechanical ventilators.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated market expansion. Respiratory failure is a complication of the COVID-19 infection and requires ventilator support and critical care. For critically unwell COVID-19 patients, mechanical ventilation has frequently been used to oxygenate them. Additionally, new COVID-19 omicron and delta variants with a rapid rate of spread discovered in mid-November 2021 have raised the risk of a third wave globally. Additionally, major manufacturers in the mechanical ventilators market and the government have taken steps to increase market output to fulfill the high demand for ventilators during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the mechanical ventilation market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of key players for manufacturing and expanding the market size, the expansion of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and government initiatives to boost market products in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global mechanical ventilator market are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation (ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION)

Carl Reiner GmbH

Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGaA

Getinge AB (MAQUET Holding B.V. & CO. KG)

General Electric Company (GE HEALTHCARE)

Hamilton Medical AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHILIPS)

Medtronic PLC

Mindray Medical International Limited

Smiths Group plc

Vyaire Medical INC

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global mechanical ventilator market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Component, Mode, Age Group, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care

Transport/Portable/Ambulatory

Neonatal Care

Segmentation based on Component

Devices

Services

Segmentation based on Mode

Noninvasive Ventilation

Invasive Ventilation

Segmentation based on Age Group

Pediatric & Neonatal

Adult

Geriatric

Segmentation based on End User

Hospital & Clinic

Home Care

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

