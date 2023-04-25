Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Future Profits to Reach New Heights with Market Size Growth | Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC)

Global specialty oilfield chemicals market is expected to reach at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026 In order to be able to fulfill rising demand, the chemical industry invests billions of dollars each year in new and sustaining capital. Chemicals and materials are omnipresent in contemporary life, therefore major changes will be required for chemical makers to function in a changing geopolitical environment on a global scale, either proactively or reactively. Chemical firms will probably need to prepare for difficulties in the upcoming year, such as global inflation and oil price instability.

Market Statistics:

The file provides market sizing and forecast during 5 important currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. In this report, the years 2021 and 2023 are considered as historical years, 2023 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2031 are considered as the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

In 2019, the COVID-19 epidemic swept the globe. It had an impact on the entire world economy. Moreover, a great number of people have also perished. In total, 5,091,465 fatalities and 252,297,094 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. A majority of the nations on earth were affected by the pandemic. The pandemic brought some kind of loss in the majority of industries. The epidemic caused a slowdown in the chemical industry as well. According to Statista, the business generated over US$ 3.94 trillion in worldwide sales in 2019. An all-time high of US$5.4 trillion in revenue was produced by the sector in 2014.

The level of rivalry among well-known international corporations has been determined by studying a number of key industries, as well as market competition, market share, current developments in the sector, novel product launches, alliances, mergers, and acquisitions by key corporations.

The report covers a number of variables, such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-user market, and the recovery timeline for 2020- 2021.

With regard to the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

In light of COVID-19, the report examined market trends.

On the basis of the upstream and downstream markets, the study examined COVID-19’s effects on the manufacturing industry’s supply chain.

We examine how COVID-19 has affected diverse regions and significant nations.

It is noted how COVID-19 will affect the industry’s future growth.

Examined in the study are:

Market behavior, risk, and opportunity levels

An assessment of end-industry behavior and opportunity

An anticipated timeline for industry recovery.

Each study is more than 100 pages long and is jam-packed with graphs, tables, insightful text, and coverage of in-depth custom market reports that provide crucial market data for the industry.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Biocides, Inhibitors, Viscosifiers, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Acids, Friction Reducers, Iron Control Agents, Polymers, Wetting Agents, Dispersants, Additives, Retarders, Defoamers, Emulsifiers, Others),

By Application (Drilling, Production, Stimulation, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Workover & Completion, Others)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East& Africa)

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are:

– Increasing number of oilfields in almost all the regions

– Rising number of applications of specialty chemicals in various oilfield activities

Key Market Players

– BASF SE

– Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC

– Croda International Plc

– Schlumberger Limited

– Huntsman International LLC

– Ecolab

– Solvay

– ELEMENTIS PLC

– Evonik Industries AG

– Halliburton

– Stepan Company

– CPS Performance Materials

– Ashland

– Innospec

– Roemex Limited

– Clariant

– Kemira

– KRATON CORPORATION

– Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC)

– Thermax Global

