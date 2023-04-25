Pro-Taiwan independence activist arrested in China's Zhejiang

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese political activist who has been reported to have ties to both Taiwan independence and Taiwan-based Chinese ultranationalist movements has been formally arrested in China after months of detention.

Yang Chih-yuan (楊智淵) was formally arrested “a few days ago” in Zhejiang, China by the Supreme Prosecutor's Office on charges related to the crime of succession, per a Beijing Daily report published on Tuesday (April 25).

Yang was detained in Zhejiang last August for his activities related to Taiwanese independence. His trip came shortly after Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan prompted a range of retaliatory measures from China.

Yang’s relatively low national profile obscures a clear understanding of his political affiliations, with some reports labeling him a democracy activist, and some suggesting he has connections with Taiwan-based Chinese ultranationalists. The Liberty Times reported in 2011 that the Taiwanese National Party, for which Yang served as vice-chairman, was promoting the message that “Taiwan's sovereignty does not belong to the Republic of China or China, but to the people of Taiwan.”

Likewise, Yang has previously been a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, and of the short-lived Taiwan Action Party Alliance, which advocated for a “One Country on Each Side” policy. In contrast, upon his arrest in August 2022, UDN reported that Yang had previously discussed cooperation with Chang An-lo (張安樂), a Taiwanese Chinese ultranationalist organized crime figure turned politician. He had been labeled by colleagues as “essentially in the Kuomintang camp.”