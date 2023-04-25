Police rescue foreign student stuck in farm fields in southwest Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police rescued a college student of Vietnamese nationality from farm fields in southwestern Taiwan countryside where she got stuck after following the directions of a navigation system late Thursday night (April 20).

The Duty Command Center of the Chiayi City Police Bureau issued a press release on Tuesday (April 25), stating that the Vietnamese female student, who is studying at a university of science and technology in Chiayi County, rode a scooter alone from Minsyong Township, Chiayi County to Chiayi City to visit friends, relying on the directions provided to her by a navigation app, CNA reported. As she was not familiar with the conditions of local highways, she accidentally fell into a ditch in the farm fields and was trapped.

The student grew so panicky as there was no light at where she was trapped. She called her mother in Vietnam for help. Her mother calmed her down and then told her to call 110 for help, per CNA.

When the police received the student’s call, she spoke incoherently because of fear. While constantly trying to soothe her nerves, the police used technology in an attempt to locate her. They instructed the student to use Line, an app for instant communications, to send positioning information. It was later determined that the student was trapped near farm fields on the west side of Hung Jen Catholic Girls' High School in Chiayi City, per CNA.

However, when responding police officers arrived at the area, they could not find her as the area was surrounded by paddy fields and thick bamboo trees.

Later, when the police asked the student to turn on the flashlight of her mobile phone, a faint light appeared on a farm, and the officers were able to find her and her motorcycle, which was in an irrigation ditch. The police then escorted the student back to her residence, per CNA.