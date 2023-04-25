Alexa
Taiwan’s China Airlines to recruit 100 staff members

CAL looks for various employees, from flight attendants to repair technicians

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/25 17:47
Taiwan's CAL is continuing its post-COVID recruitment drive. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) wants to recruit more than 100 new employees as air travel recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Tuesday (April 25).

Taiwan’s largest carrier was looking for staff in a variety of sectors, from flight attendants and nurses to accountants, human resources staff, and IT specialists, CNA reported. A university diploma and knowledge of the English language were basic requirements, with the selected candidates expected to start training in August.

CAL was also recruiting technical talent to repair the airline’s own passenger and cargo planes as well as providing services to other companies, the report said. Candidates without experience and without licenses are also welcome to apply.

A pilot recruitment plan was continuing throughout the year, with those succeeding in their application being sent overseas for training, the airline said. CAL advised people interested in working with Taiwan’s largest carrier to visit its website for more information.
