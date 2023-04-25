Taiwan calling up female reservists for military training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first group of female veterans to be called up for reservist training will begin taking part in military exercises on May 8.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced in January that it would implement a plan in 2023 to commence military training for female reservists. On May 8, the first group of female veterans is being asked to report to a tactical position in Taoyuan City's Bade District, where they will undergo five to seven days of the same training as their male counterparts, reported CNA.

There are currently two training systems for reservists, which includes the old formula of five to seven days, and the new longer period of 14 days. According to MND statistics, the number of reservists undergoing 14 days of training will increase from 15,000 in 2022 to 22,000 in 2023, while 96,000 will undergo five to seven days of maneuvers, bringing the total number of reservists refreshing their skills to 118,000.

In addition, regardless of the new or old system, the training has been changed to be situated in a tactical position, in order to facilitate an in-depth understanding of the terrain, features, and key infrastructure distribution in the area to be defended, which will help facilitate rapid mobilization and completion of combat deployments during wartime.

Unlike men, women serving in the military is not compulsory, but they can join as volunteers. According to MND statistics, more than 25,000 women now serve in Taiwan's armed forces, 15% of the country's 180,000 active duty personnel.

This year, 220 female veterans will be required to take part in reservist training, out of a total estimated female reservist force of 8,915. It is estimated that 68 will take part in the drills in May and the remaining 152 will participate in the fall, reported Up Media.