Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs MOU with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) he signed with Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Tuesday (April 25) will help build more resilient supply chains with a country the U.S. can trust.

The governor was speaking on the second and final day of his visit to Taiwan, on his first overseas trip since taking office in early 2022. Youngkin will also travel to Japan and South Korea.

At a news conference, the Republican politician named semiconductors, solar energy, car batteries, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals as sectors to cooperate with trustworthy allies, the Liberty Times reported.

Youngkin noted that in 2022, Virginia exported US$730 million (NT$22.42 billion) worth of goods and services to Taiwan, with the state importing more than US$1 billion in products from Taiwan, while also housing many Taiwanese companies.

The MOU would even further improve bilateral trade and investment to create more opportunities for business and cooperation, he said, adding that his state was also planning to open a representative trade office in Taipei.

Youngkin signed the MOU with MOEA Vice Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).