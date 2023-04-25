Alexa
Missing Taiwanese soldier found in McDonald's

Soldier found inside Magong McDonald's after going AWOL for 3 days

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/25 17:06
McDonald's in Magong City. (YouTube, 陳俊光 screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A soldier who went missing in Penghu County over the weekend was found in a local McDonald's on Tuesday (April 25).

Over the weekend, the soldier's mother posted an article on Facebook stating that her 21-year-old son Chang Chao-lin (張兆林), who serves with the Penghu Defense Command, had gone missing on Saturday (April 22). She said that his "soldier's diary" ominously seemed to indicate that he was in bad spirits.

She wrote that when her son was on leave on Saturday, he had dinner with his Army friends and told them that he would go to an internet cafe on his own, after which they lost contact with him. At 11 p.m. on Sunday (April 23), she received a call from a commanding officer that Chang had failed to report for duty, reported ETtoday.

Photo of Chang's face (left), Chang seen leaving base on Saturday. (Facebook photos)

Chang's mother continued to receive calls from the company commander and battalion commander with reports on the situation until 2 a.m. on Monday (April 24). The military discovered that the location of Chang's phone had moved, but that he was still in Penghu County.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning (April 25), Chang was found inside the McDonald's in Magong City, the seat of Penghu County. Chang was reported to be "safe" and Army officials will later question him about his disappearance.

When his mother learned that her son had been located safe and sound, she uploaded a post on Facebook in which she wrote:

"Thanks again to the great netizens for cooperating with the police and the military. Everyone tried their best to help! Thank you very much! My child has been found! It is good that he is safe. Thank you!"
