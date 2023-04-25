Alexa
Taiwan police will not be called upon to perform military tasks

Interior minister emphasizes improved training to protect key installations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/25 15:46
Military recruitment poster. 

Military recruitment poster.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police will not have to perform military tasks, but need to protect vital installations, Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said Tuesday (April 25).

Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Yu Yu-lan (游毓蘭) alleged Monday (April 24) that she was scheduled to start a four-week training course next month which was completely unrelated to crime fighting, CNA reported. Police officers were set to learn the use of weapons, including the throwing of grenades, and practice urban warfare, she said.

Responding to Yu’s statement, Lin said police would not get involved in any military activity, but needed to improve their skills to be able to protect basic installations. Resistance against infiltration and defense against attacks requires skills different from arresting criminals, according to Lin.

The minister denied that military conscripts were already guarding key installations, while also rejecting fears that in wartime, there would be confusion over the chains of command valid for military and police. The military chain of command would take precedence, he said.

Facing China’s aggressive military stance, Taiwan has been beefing up its defenses by buying more weapons overseas, but also announcing an extension of compulsory military service from four months to one year, starting from 2024.
