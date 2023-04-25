Mother, daughter killed when scooter collided with truck in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mother and daughter were killed when their scooter collided with a truck on a highway near Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan on Monday (April 24).

A 31-year-old woman surnamed Yang (楊) was riding a scooter with her 4-year-old daughter on the Ita Thao section of the highway around Sun Moon Lake when the scooter collided with a truck, CNA reported.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Nantou County Police Bureau’s Jiji Branch, the accident happened at a curve, and it is suspected that the scooter collided with the truck due to improper cornering.

Alcohol tests showed that both Yang and the truck driver were not driving under the influence. The exact cause of the fatal accident warrants further investigation, per CNA.

Nantou County Councilor Shih Ching-lung (石慶龍) wrote on Facebook that Yang rode a scooter every day from Puli Township to Ita Thao in Yuchi Township to drop her daughter off at a local kindergarten and then work at a convenience store.