North America Connected Vehicle Market Emerging Technologies to Drive Growth: Forecast by Top Players

The most recent research study on the global “North America Connected Vehicle Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

The report provides an overview of the North America connected vehicle market, including the growth potential, key growth factors, threats, and key players. It also covers the evolution of connected car solutions and the connected vehicle ecosystem, as well as the total number of embedded, integrated, and tethered passenger car solutions in North America. The report also includes a value proposition for connected passenger car services and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as a total number of fleet management solutions in North America. Additionally, the report discusses key opportunities and market trends in the North America connected vehicle market and analyzes the company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market.

The North America connected vehicle market is expected to reach USD 27.93 Billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2023. The North America connected passenger car market is expected to reach USD 13.47 Billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 6%, while the North America connected truck market is expected to reach USD 14.46 Billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 9%. The demand for an autonomous driving experience is increasing rapidly in this region, according to forecasts, along with technological advancements and increasing the need for connectivity among customers, which are the primary drivers for the connected vehicle market in the North American region.

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving, and North America connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions, with increasing demand for embedded, tethered, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

The U.S. was one of the first countries to adopt connected car technologies and implement M2M connectivity in the automotive sector. New hi-tech devices, smartphones, high-speed internet, various applications, and open sources such as android systems have transformed the concept of connected vehicles. North America is expected to lead in the connected truck market, given the boom being experienced by the e-commerce segment.

Key players operating in the North America connected vehicle market include Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen. Some of the threats to the market include growing tension between incumbent automotive players and a new wave of companies/start-ups, as well as concerns over infrastructure, liability, and other legal issues with autonomous vehicles.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?