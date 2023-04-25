Europe Connected Vehicle Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Connected Vehicle Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report provides an overview of the Europe connected vehicle market and its growth potential. The market is expected to reach USD 30.44 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7% (2018-2023). The report covers the evolution of connected car solutions, the connected vehicle ecosystem, and the connected vehicle-integration landscape model. It also includes the total number of embedded, integrated, and tethered passenger car solutions in Europe by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for each solution type. The report also discusses the value proposition for connected passenger car services, original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s)- connected passenger car services, and connected truck services. It provides insights into the key growth factors, threats, and key players operating in the market, such as Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The report highlights the ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles from European consumers as a crucial factor in boosting the market for a connected driving experience. The market is expected to gain major traction due to the widespread adoption of mobile and wireless technologies. Governments within the EU are introducing various regulations and initiatives regarding vehicle safety, which could be a favorable move for connected car manufacturers and dealers. Availability of advanced telecom and road infrastructure will also continue to fuel the European market for connected cars. OEMs are also contributing to the expansion of the market by using the products and services provided by other OEMs, including sensors, processors, fleet managers, wireless, cellular models, OEM services, and aftermarket services.

The report aims to help businesses understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services and determine the viability of their business. It also helps businesses determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed, formulate a product market strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement, identify gap areas and address them, develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments, and define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report covers the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in various regions and/or countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

