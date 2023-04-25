Asia-Pacific Connected Vehicle Market Insights on Growth Potential: Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific Connected Vehicle Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

The Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected market size of USD 47.4 billion by 2023 and a CAGR of 20% from 2018-2023. The connected passenger car market in the region is expected to reach USD 34.93 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22%, while the connected truck market is expected to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 17% during the same period.

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving rapidly in the region, with Asia-Pacific connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs developing various connected solutions. Demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years, and the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market is being driven by factors such as the increasing demand for a connected driving experience, major auto-makers and OEMs working to make this a reality soon, and the high growth in the automotive market and developing connectivity infrastructures across the region. Two of the world’s fastest emerging economies, India and China, indicate ample growth opportunities for the development of the connected car market.

However, there are also threats to the market, including new laws mandating connectivity across all vehicles, which could be challenging to implement across all automobile majors in the region. Increasing fuel prices and rising inflation are also causing a credit crunch and taking a toll on the global economy, which could restrict the industry.

Key players in the Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market include Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific connected vehicle market, including the total number of embedded, integrated, and tethered passenger car solutions, the value proposition for connected passenger car services, the value proposition for OEMs, the total number of fleet management solutions, the value proposition for connected truck services, and the key market trends and opportunities. The report also includes an analysis of the company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and other factors in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-connected-vehicle-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?