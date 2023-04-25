United States Connected Vehicle Market Strategic Analysis of Leading Players for Significant Growth by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “United States Connected Vehicle Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The report provides an overview of the connected vehicle market in the United States, including the evolution of connected car solutions, the connected vehicle ecosystem, and the connected vehicle integration landscape model. It also covers the total number of embedded, integrated, and tethered passenger car solutions in the US, as well as the value proposition for connected passenger car services and OEMs. The report also discusses fleet management solutions, connected truck services, modular strategies for truck manufacturers and OEMs, key opportunities, and market trends in the US connected vehicle market. Additionally, the report provides an analysis of company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market.

The key growth factors for the US connected vehicle market include the demand for an autonomous driving experience, technological advancements, and increasing need for connectivity among customers. The commercial and regulatory initiatives in the US have recently driven the adoption of OEM telematics services. Connected vehicles have several significant advantages over new technologies appearing in high-end vehicles, including the ability to provide earlier alerts of hazardous situations and potentially prevent accidents.

The report also highlights some threats and key players in the US connected vehicle market, including tension building between incumbent automotive players and a new wave of companies/startups. It also mentions that autonomous vehicles could disrupt the automobile industry, but critical challenges include concerns over infrastructure, liability, and legal issues. Some of the key players operating in the market include Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The report offers insights into the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the US connected vehicle market in regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report aims to help businesses understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services, determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed, formulate a product market strategy, identify gap areas, develop strategies based on industry and economic factors, and define competitive positioning by comparing products and services with key players in the market.

