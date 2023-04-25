United Kingdom Connected Vehicle Market Opportunities and Challenges: Prospects for Leading Players in 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “United Kingdom Connected Vehicle Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The report provides an overview of the United Kingdom connected vehicle market, including the growth factors and threats. The UK government is investing in making the country a self-driving research hub, with various trials and initiatives to make self-driving cars a reality soon. The demand for a connected driving experience is growing rapidly in the region, and major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality. Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

The report covers various aspects of the market, including the evolution of connected car solutions, the connected vehicle ecosystem, and the connected vehicle integration landscape model. It provides a SWOT analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate for embedded, integrated, and tethered passenger car solutions. The report also discusses the value proposition for connected passenger car services and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as the key opportunities and market trends in the United Kingdom connected vehicle market.

The report analyzes the companies profiles of major public and private players operating in the market, including Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen. It also covers the market opportunity, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the United Kingdom connected vehicle market, as well as other regions and/or countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report can be useful for businesses looking to understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services, determine the viability of the business, formulate a product market strategy, identify gap areas and address them, and define competitive positioning by comparing their products and services with the key players in the market.

