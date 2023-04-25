China Connected Vehicle Market Industry Forecast and Future Outlook: Top Players Driving Growth 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “China Connected Vehicle Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The report provides an overview of the connected vehicle market in China, highlighting key growth factors and threats in the market. The demand for connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region, with Chinese consumers placing a higher emphasis on in-car technology than on the price or engine performance when purchasing a car. More than 75% of Chinese car buyers are expected to increase spending on safety features, while 60% would pay more for vehicle management features that monitor usage, run diagnostics, and record accident data.

The report also notes that China is expected to become one of the prominent markets for connected cars by 2025, owing to high growth in the automotive market and improved connectivity infrastructure across the region. More than 85% of Chinese car buyers are eager to own an autonomous car, indicating that consumers have strong desires to transform in-car driving experiences.

However, the report also highlights potential threats to the market, including new laws mandating connectivity across all vehicles, which could be challenging for automobile majors to adopt. Increasing fuel prices and rising inflation are also taking a toll on the global economy, leading to credit crunches and increasing regulations. The report identifies key players operating in the market, including Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

The report includes an overview of the China connected vehicle market, the evolution of connected car solutions, and the connected vehicle ecosystem. It also provides a connected vehicle integration landscape model, as well as SWOT analysis for embedded, integrated, and tethered passenger car solutions. The report offers a value proposition for connected passenger car services and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in this market, as well as total number of fleet management solutions in China by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR. Key opportunities and market trends in China’s connected vehicle market are also discussed, along with an analysis of company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market.

The report further provides insights into the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report aims to help businesses understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services, determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed, formulate a product market strategy, identify gap areas and address them, develop strategies based on industry and economic factors for each of the segments, and define competitive positioning by comparing products and services with key players in the market.

