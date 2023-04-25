Global MVNO Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Potential of Market Leaders 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “MVNO Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market is projected to reach USD 91.18 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 6%. MVNOs resell wireless network communication services by utilizing the infrastructure and licenses owned by a mobile network operator (MNO). The MVNO model benefits both the MVNO and MNO by allowing MNOs to optimize their network bandwidth and MVNOs to offer services to their customers.

The MVNO market is evolving with changes in industry dynamics and regulatory evolution. Players are shifting from a discount-based approach to a value-added service with a focus on product innovation. Balancing cost and product differentiation are expected to impact the current business model around the forecast period. The second brand and branded reseller business models are expected to witness faster growth in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America, where the MVNO market reached more than 30% penetration in selected countries by 2015.

The growth of the MVNO market largely depends on the weakness of MNOs in their marketing and sales strategies in particular geographies. The successful MVNOs make optimal utilization of the existing telecom infrastructure according to geographies such as channel infrastructure, media and telecoms brands, and current existing customers of the MNOs. The success of MVNOs’ brands depends mainly on unique brand positioning and value proposition to attract target customers, such as specific ethnic groups, including migrant workers and tourists. Proper identification of emerging niche telecom markets through innovative marketing channels, which are beyond the reach of MNOs, is expected to drive the MVNO market in that region.

Technical flexibilities are expected to be a significant factor driving the growth of this market. The year-on-year growth in the number of new telecom subscribers is expected to slow down considerably during the forecast period due to the maturity of the telecom market. However, the growing demand for mobile internet in developing countries is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The presence of more than 1,000 MVNOs globally in 2016 accounted for around 10% of mobile subscribers.

The key players in the Global MVNO market include Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile USA, Lebara Group, Tracfone Wireless, Inc, Red Pocket Mobile, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Globecomm Systems, Inc, Drillisch Telecom, KDDI Mobile, and PosteMobile.

The report covers the current and forecasted regional market size data for the global MVNO market by model (branded reseller, service provider, and light MVNO) and by type of service (data and voice). It also includes the current and forecasted regional MVNO service subscription forecast for the global MVNO market, market trends, drivers and challenges, and analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

