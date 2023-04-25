Near Field Communication Market Forecast: Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2030.

The most recent research study on the global “Near Field Communication Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/near-field-communication-market-1/QI042

Near Field Communication (NFC) is a technological innovation that allows devices to communicate and exchange information when they are tapped together or brought within a few centimeters of each other. The global NFC market is expected to reach a market size of USD 23.82 billion by 2023, with a compounded annual growth rate of 21.30%.

One of the primary reasons for the growth of the NFC market is its broad adoption in smartphones and tablets. NFC is used to pair devices like headphones and speakers and to exchange data between smartphones, tablets, or other NFC-enabled devices. It is also used to enable contactless payments by swiping credit cards and electronic ticket smart cards, making transactions more convenient.

NFC technology is gaining popularity in various fields, including retail, transportation, healthcare, and banking and financial services. Retailers such as Burberry and Harvey Nichols are adopting NFC technology to enhance shopping experiences in brick-and-mortar stores. NFC is also suitable for implantable medical devices, as the NFC reader can activate the tag only when necessary and transfer power wirelessly.

The NFC market is segmented into retail, transportation, healthcare, and banking and financial services based on end-user industry. Among these segments, the retail segment accounted for the most significant share of the market in 2017. By product type, the market is segmented into NFC controller chips, NFC tags, NFC readers, and NFC secure elements. The NFC controller chips are expected to have the highest growth rate owing to its wide adoption in contactless payment systems within various industries.

The market is segmented into peer-to-peer, card emulation, and reader/writer based on mode of operation. The peer-to-peer segment has the largest market share, while the card emulation segment is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Card emulation mode provides the scope for an NFC-enabled mobile device to function as a contactless smart card, catering to the raised demand for making cashless transactions smoother in the near future.

The growing proliferation of smartphones and the demand for smooth and prompt cashless transactions are driving the NFC market forward. Mobile transactions as a percentage of all retail store transactions have risen significantly in developed countries over the last few years. The use of smart passes/cards while traveling within the transportation industry is also driving the market forward. NFC technology is less prone to hacking compared to other forms of wireless connectivity solutions like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc., driving the adoption of NFC in companies involved in money transactions.

The biggest challenge to the growth of the NFC market is the low awareness among people of many regions about its uses. Also, the high cost of NFC chips often deters its adoption, especially by those in developing regions of the world. The rising concern over data security and privacy while using NFC is another significant challenge for the adoption of the technology. Some of the major players in the global NFC market are NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Gemalto, and Inside Secure.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/near-field-communication-market-1/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?