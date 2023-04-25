Deep Learning Market Growth Projections: Impressive CAGR Forecasts Ahead

The most recent research study on the global “Deep Learning Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The global deep learning market is rapidly expanding, with a projected growth rate of 48.4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023, and is expected to reach a value of USD 28.83 Billion. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that enables networks to learn from unstructured or unlabeled data. It is being increasingly adopted by organizations to gain insights from large amounts of data, leading to the development of innovative products and improved customer experiences. The market is segmented based on solution, application, end user, and region.

The market growth is driven by factors such as faster and better memory utilization compared to traditional computing systems, rising usage of deep learning technology in industries like automotive, medical, and advertising, robust R&D for better processing hardware, and the increasing acceptance of cloud-based technology. The market faces challenges in the form of a shortage of high-performance hardware required for deep learning, and the complexity of the algorithms used in deep learning technology. Many organizations still prefer traditional routes over hyper-parameter optimization, thereby restricting the revenue growth of the market.

The market is dominated by major players such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Vision Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation. The report provides an overview of the market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical and forecasted market size data for each segment, and analysis of major competitors’ company profiles. It also includes an analysis of the market opportunity, CAGR growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, and export and import (EXIM) analysis in different regions and/or countries.

The report is useful for buyers to understand the demand for deep learning, determine the viability of the market, identify challenge areas, and develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each segment. It also provides a way to evaluate the value chain and recognize the key competitors of the market.

