Smart Cities Market Trends: How to Capitalize on Impressive Sales Growth

Smart cities represent the integration of information and communication technologies (ICT) to enhance the performance and quality of urban services such as transportation, energy and utilities, reducing resource consumption, overall costs and wastage. The global smart cities market is projected to reach USD 2,276.03 Billion by 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Smart cities solutions can be incorporated in diverse areas of urban living, be it major tourism hubs or small communities striving to become sustainable. The market is classified into two primary segments: solutions and services and based on application: smart industry automation, smart power supply system, smart security, smart education, smart living and building, smart medicare, smart transport, and smart water network, and others. On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The expansion of cities and rapid urbanization are the major drivers for the adoption of intelligent and smart solutions. The rising demand for smart city solutions is anticipated to be driven by factors such as growing urban population, need to efficiently manage limited natural resources, and increasing focus on environmental sustainability. Soaring adoption of novel technologies that complement management of cities of the future is a major catalyst of industry growth. Increasing installation of smart meters is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Rising popularity of smart industrial automation in a variety of manufacturing industries is expected to fuel the market.

Some of the prominent competitors in the smart cities market are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global smart cities market, including market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the segment based on component and application, historical, current, and forecasted regional market size data, and analysis of company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

The global smart cities market is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by various growth factors such as growing urban population, need to efficiently manage limited natural resources, and increasing focus on environmental sustainability. However, the market also faces challenges in the form of nascent nature of many smart cities solutions, budget constraints of cities, lack of multi-stakeholder buy-in, and a shortage of adequate and compelling funding models and resources. Overall, the market presents significant growth opportunities for players operating in the space.

