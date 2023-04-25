Automotive Adhesives Market Maximizing Your Potential in High-Growth Markets: Lessons from Impressive CAGR Success Stories

The most recent research study on the global “Automotive Adhesives Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The automotive adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.45 Billion by 2023. Adhesives are used to manufacture engines, body components, gear boxes, safety systems, seat systems and sub-assemblies, and also help to cut down on noise, vibration and other harshness characteristics. The market is segmented based on type of resin, technology, vehicle, and applications, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region due to growing demand in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Australia, and India.

The growth of the market is driven by strong vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles, adoption of smart cars, rise in demand for sports utility vehicle and crossover utility vehicles, and more stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions drives demand for light weighting of vehicles, improvement in fuel efficiency of automobiles and providing enhanced performance. However, changing technology of automotive adhesives means manufacturers must keep up with the trends in the market.

Key players operating in this market include Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer, Henkel, BASF, 3M Company, Ashland Specialty Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Hindustan Adhesives Limited, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Dynea International Oy, Forbo Adhesives Switzerland, Hexion Specialty Chemicals, and Covalence Adhesives.

The report covers the overview of the global automotive adhesives market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current and forecasted market size data, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market. The report also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the regions and/or countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

